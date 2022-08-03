Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $934,225.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $178.30 million and $934,225.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 173,979,375 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

