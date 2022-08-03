Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $297.64 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average is $304.57.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

