Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $11.39. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 611,697 shares traded.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

About Lightwave Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 554,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 2,122.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 261,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 120.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 419,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 229,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 2,368.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

