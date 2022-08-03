Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $11.39. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 611,697 shares traded.
Lightwave Logic Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.
Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
