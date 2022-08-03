Lightspeed Pos (LSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed Pos to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$185.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.71 million.
Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.