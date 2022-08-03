LifePro Asset Management Sells 1,847 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. 168,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,461. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,067,459 shares of company stock valued at $206,090,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

