LifePro Asset Management Has $369,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 1,786,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

