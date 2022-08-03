LifePro Asset Management Acquires 528 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 49.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. 43,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,336. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

