Life Time Group (LTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Life Time Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Life Time Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LTH opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,119 shares of company stock valued at $366,517. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Life Time Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 75,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

