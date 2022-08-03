Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 16,541,605 shares traded.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 6.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
