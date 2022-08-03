Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 16,541,605 shares traded.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,915,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 338,435 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

