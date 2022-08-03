Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Leju has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

