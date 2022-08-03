Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Leidos also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,348. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

