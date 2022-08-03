Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $24,139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

