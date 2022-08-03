Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

