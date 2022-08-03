Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,510. Lear has a 12 month low of $118.38 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Lear

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $263,387.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lear by 135.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 92.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

