Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 3,073,591 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 2,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $14,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 784,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

