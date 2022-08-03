Lanceria Price Up 103.5% Over Last 7 Days (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $28,133.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 103.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00618234 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035894 BTC.
Lanceria Coin Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
