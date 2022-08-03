Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

