Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.39 billion-$17.39 billion.
OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 30,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Kyocera
