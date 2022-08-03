Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.39 billion-$17.39 billion.

Kyocera Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. 30,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

