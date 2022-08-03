Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $924,312. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

