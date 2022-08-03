Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,961 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after buying an additional 2,262,103 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

