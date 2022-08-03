Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.94. The stock had a trading volume of 62,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,242. The firm has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $189.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $399,303.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,803 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

