Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 407 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,450,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $454.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

