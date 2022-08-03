Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,657. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.