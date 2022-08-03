Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 32,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,355. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.