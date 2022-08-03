Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 317,700 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Koss Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Koss stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 200,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,459. Koss has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 million, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

In related news, Director William Jesse Sweasy purchased 17,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $119,384.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $119,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 51.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Koss

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.