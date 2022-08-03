Kommunitas (KOM) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.13 million and $344,062.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.
Kommunitas Coin Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
