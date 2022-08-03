Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 13.0 %
Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. 1,599,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,088. The firm has a market cap of $431.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
