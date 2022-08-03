KLA (KLAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – KLA had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/29/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $377.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $425.00 to $385.00.

7/15/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $437.00 to $344.00.

6/29/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – KLA was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/17/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $440.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded up $13.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,274. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.54. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,202 shares of company stock worth $401,673. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

