KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $389,956,000.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,827. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

