Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

