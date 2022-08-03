KeyCorp Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.03.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.37. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $3,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,376.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 118.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Airbnb by 32.6% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $4,130,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.9% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

