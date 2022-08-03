Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.49 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$9.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

KAI stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924. Kadant has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

