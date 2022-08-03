Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.49 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$9.00 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Kadant Stock Down 2.4 %
KAI stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,924. Kadant has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87.
Kadant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadant (KAI)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.