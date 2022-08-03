JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.29

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.29 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.73). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 137,838 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 84.30, a quick ratio of 84.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £228.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 307.07.

Get JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other news, insider Katrina Hart purchased 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,983.65 ($24,486.77).

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.