JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Target Price to €9.90

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.30 ($10.62) to €9.90 ($10.21) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Técnicas Reunidas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

Shares of TNISY stock remained flat at 5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a one year low of 5.10 and a one year high of 5.10.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

