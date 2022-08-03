Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.