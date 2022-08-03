JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOFF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.