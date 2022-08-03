JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 52,973 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

