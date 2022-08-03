JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

