Jefferies Financial Group Cuts AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $22.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUDC. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AUDC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 227,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,396. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

