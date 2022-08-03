Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Udemy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Udemy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.73 on Monday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.