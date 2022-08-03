Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.70-$17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 691,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,721. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

