Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.70-$17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 691,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,721. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $7,995,186. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
