Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

