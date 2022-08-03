IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,787. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

