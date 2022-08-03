ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 56 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 66 ($0.81) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.38).
ITV Price Performance
ITV stock opened at GBX 70.76 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a one year low of GBX 62.04 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 588.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.92.
Insider Activity at ITV
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
See Also
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.