ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 56 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 66 ($0.81) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.16) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.38).

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock opened at GBX 70.76 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a one year low of GBX 62.04 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 588.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.92.

Insider Activity at ITV

ITV Company Profile

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,188.80). In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 301,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,242.51). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,188.80).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

