iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $410.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

