iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,355. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.