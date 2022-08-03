iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Holdings Lifted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPOL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 372,663 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,762,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 138,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPOL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

