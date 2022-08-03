iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

