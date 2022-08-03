iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

