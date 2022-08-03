iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 6%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.59. 323,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,320,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

